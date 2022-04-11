Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 231,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,494. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.08 and its 200 day moving average is $135.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.11 and a twelve month high of $149.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on J shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.56.

About Jacobs Engineering Group (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.