Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Coverage Initiated at Exane BNP Paribas

Stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

LCID has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 35.67.

Shares of LCID traded up 0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 21.86. The stock had a trading volume of 125,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,620,021. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 25.56 and a 200-day moving average price of 33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.43. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of 16.12 and a 52 week high of 57.75.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.11. The business had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 59.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

