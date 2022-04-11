Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

Stock analysts at BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.88% from the company’s previous close.

APTV has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.32.

Shares of APTV traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,969. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 0.5% during the first quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Aptiv by 557.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Aptiv by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 14,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 51,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Aptiv by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

