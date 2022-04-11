STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STE. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,852,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,667,876,000 after purchasing an additional 39,418 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in STERIS by 3.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,288,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $876,113,000 after purchasing an additional 134,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,569,000 after purchasing an additional 82,226 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in STERIS by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,525,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,602,000 after purchasing an additional 137,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in STERIS by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,322,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,803,000 after purchasing an additional 57,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE traded down $3.85 on Monday, hitting $245.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.20 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.31. STERIS plc has a one year low of $188.10 and a one year high of $250.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. STERIS’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

In other STERIS news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,491 shares of company stock worth $4,031,469. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

