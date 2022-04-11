Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,881,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,523,000 after purchasing an additional 562,791 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.19. 7,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,141,862. The firm has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of 149.43, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.97. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 276.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.76.

About Fidelity National Information Services (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.