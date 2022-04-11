BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of BTZ stock opened at $12.33 on Monday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.99 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTZ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 230,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 18,499 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,514,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,941,000 after buying an additional 64,273 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.