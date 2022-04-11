BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE BGR opened at $11.79 on Monday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 131,045 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 510,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 58,854 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 19,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.