Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAN. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,747,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 735,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,835,000 after acquiring an additional 36,642 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 409.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 599,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,953,000 after acquiring an additional 482,154 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 413,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,040,000 after buying an additional 20,377 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 176,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period.

Shares of TAN stock opened at $71.50 on Monday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $56.08 and a 52 week high of $101.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.38.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

