Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.28 Million Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,463 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.21) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $42.87 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7354 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

