Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS) Announces Dividend of $0.93

Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 4th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.933 per share on Friday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
OTCMKTS CWPS opened at $28.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43. Conwest Associates has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $30.00.
Conwest Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)
