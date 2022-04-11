Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,091 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.05.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DFS stock opened at $111.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $94.91 and a 52-week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

About Discover Financial Services (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

