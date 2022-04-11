Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $148.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.65 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.69.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

