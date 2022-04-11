Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SFRRF opened at $4.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46. Sandfire Resources has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $7.60.

Sandfire Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as sulphide deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; and 87% interest in the Black Butte copper project situated in central Montana, the United States.

