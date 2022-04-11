Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SFRRF opened at $4.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46. Sandfire Resources has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $7.60.
About Sandfire Resources (Get Rating)
