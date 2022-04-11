BTIG Research Cuts Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $26.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by BTIG Research from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 89.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FTCH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Farfetch in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.95. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 1,736.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farfetch (Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.