Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 76 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,933,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 150.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SMH stock opened at $243.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.39. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.82 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.