MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,007,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,927,000 after purchasing an additional 583,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,879,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,409,000 after buying an additional 110,909 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,008,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,831,000 after buying an additional 73,189 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 24.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,433,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,848,000 after acquiring an additional 284,540 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 316.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,180,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,955,000 after acquiring an additional 897,202 shares in the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

NYSE MGM opened at $39.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.32. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.