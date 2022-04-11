Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,961 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after buying an additional 1,064,450 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 15.8% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SO stock opened at $76.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.00.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

In other Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $3,043,550.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,099 shares of company stock worth $20,662,389 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

