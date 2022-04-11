Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,918 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of Resolute Forest Products worth $8,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RFP. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 40.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,415,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,849,000 after purchasing an additional 410,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 119.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 629,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 342,742 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 50.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 882,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after acquiring an additional 294,500 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,255,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,845,000 after acquiring an additional 228,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 211.8% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 263,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 178,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RFP opened at $12.04 on Monday. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $935.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Resolute Forest Products ( NYSE:RFP Get Rating ) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 37.65%.

In related news, SVP John Lafave sold 7,600 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $104,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne Blanchet bought 13,300 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $199,633.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Resolute Forest Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC raised Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

