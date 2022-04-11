Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives $186.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of DAVA opened at $129.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 82.34 and a beta of 1.03. Endava has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.34.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. The business had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.61 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 6.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,144,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,319,000. EAM Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 17.6% in the third quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 42,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 74.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

