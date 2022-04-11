Brokerages Set Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT at $145.60

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of RY opened at $108.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $91.14 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The company has a market cap of $153.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

