Brokerages Set Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Target Price at $4.25

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

LFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lument Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

In other news, CEO James Peter Flynn bought 13,500 shares of Lument Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $38,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Christopher Hunt purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 35,500 shares of company stock worth $99,690. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 15,723 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $140.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.99. Lument Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $4.48.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 27.07%. Research analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

