Brokerages Set Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Target Price at $4.25

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.25.
LFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lument Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.
In other news, CEO James Peter Flynn bought 13,500 shares of Lument Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $38,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Christopher Hunt purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 35,500 shares of company stock worth $99,690. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $140.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.99. Lument Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $4.48.
Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 27.07%. Research analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.
Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.
