California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

CWT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $58.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.27. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $173.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.02%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

