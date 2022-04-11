Adshares (ADS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $120.25 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $120.25 million and $3.58 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Adshares has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $4.78 or 0.00011647 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.00212101 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007335 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 25,151,657 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

