Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($109.89) to €95.00 ($104.40) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($104.40) to €90.00 ($98.90) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €136.00 ($149.45) to €110.00 ($120.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($120.88) to €103.00 ($113.19) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $6.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

