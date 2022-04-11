1World Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $889.00 (1WO)

1World (1WO) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. 1World has a market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $889.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 1World has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One 1World coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0874 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 1World alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00034276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00103904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

1World Profile

1WO is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.