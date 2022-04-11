Method Finance Achieves Market Cap of $197,326.61 (MTHD)

Method Finance (MTHD) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. Method Finance has a market cap of $197,326.61 and $3,104.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Method Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Method Finance has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Method Finance Coin Profile

MTHD is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,560,052 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

