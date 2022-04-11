HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,012 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $8,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,452,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,918 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 57.7% in the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 37,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,222,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 668.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 30,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $63.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $115.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $54.25 and a 52-week high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.56.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

