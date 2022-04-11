Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of GoDaddy worth $8,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 524.5% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 112.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 63.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $82.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $493,890.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,449 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.90.

GoDaddy Profile (Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.