Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,388 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,388 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $7,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $964,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 117,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 59,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of KNX stock opened at $47.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average is $55.38.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KNX has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.06.

About Knight-Swift Transportation (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.