TransAlta Renewables Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

TSE RNW opened at C$19.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 36.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.27. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$16.01 and a 12-month high of C$22.55.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7999999 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.30.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

