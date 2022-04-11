Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2,348.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,784 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $222.75 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $207.00 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

