Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,585 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Omnicom Group worth $10,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $77.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.09 and its 200-day moving average is $75.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.76 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Argus raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

