Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:NID opened at $13.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on December 05, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

