Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $9.10 Million Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,509 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Crown worth $9,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Standard Investments LLC increased its position in Crown by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,553 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,563 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Crown by 775.8% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,006,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,479,000 after purchasing an additional 891,964 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Crown by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,192,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,967,000 after purchasing an additional 836,832 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Crown by 85.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,181,000 after purchasing an additional 797,037 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.62.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $254,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $121.56 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.27 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.02 and its 200-day moving average is $112.36.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.97%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

