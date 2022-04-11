National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of National Fuel Gas worth $9,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,437,000 after purchasing an additional 89,633 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $485,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $2,711,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $2,583,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,220 shares of company stock valued at $10,835,780. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $70.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $49.16 and a 12 month high of $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.60.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $546.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.37 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

