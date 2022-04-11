Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NMS stock opened at $15.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $16.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

