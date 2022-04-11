Indexed Finance (NDX) Market Cap Achieves $828,399.33

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002356 BTC on major exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $828,399.33 and $36,435.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00043556 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.76 or 0.07401446 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,199.42 or 1.00150956 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

