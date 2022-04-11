Covalent Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.65 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000766 BTC on major exchanges. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $80.32 million and $3.65 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Covalent has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00043556 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.76 or 0.07401446 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,199.42 or 1.00150956 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

