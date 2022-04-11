Boson Protocol Price Hits $0.93 (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $71.45 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00002272 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.04 or 0.00250487 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012148 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004535 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000649 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00021970 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $268.85 or 0.00653536 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,444,992 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

