ForTube (FOR) Market Cap Reaches $26.93 Million

ForTube (FOR) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One ForTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ForTube has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $26.93 million and $27.10 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00034425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00104142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

ForTube Profile

FOR is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

Buying and Selling ForTube

