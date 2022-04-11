K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €17.10 ($18.79) to €25.00 ($27.47) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €17.00 ($18.68) to €22.00 ($24.18) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $17.68 on Monday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

