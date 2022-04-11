Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE:TOST opened at $18.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.66. Toast has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $69.93.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 182,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $5,497,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. acquired 328,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 426,751 shares of company stock valued at $12,520,237.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toast by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 203,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,829,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,023 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Toast by 4,086.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 18,432 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Toast by 190.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Toast by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

