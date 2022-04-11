Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 38.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,963,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,351,000 after buying an additional 818,407 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,037,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,726,000 after acquiring an additional 613,401 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,276,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.7% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,030,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,089,000 after acquiring an additional 305,284 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 37.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,627,000 after purchasing an additional 249,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $121.71 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $122.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

