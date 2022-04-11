Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Public Storage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Public Storage by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Public Storage by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.38.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PSA opened at $408.95 on Monday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $257.42 and a 52-week high of $411.89. The stock has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $369.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

