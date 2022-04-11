Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $48.23 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $48.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.82.

