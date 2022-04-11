Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $25.05 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

