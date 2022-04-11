Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.66) to GBX 3,200 ($41.97) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($59.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.64) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,703.70.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $210.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.30 and a 200 day moving average of $202.68. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $172.37 and a 12-month high of $223.14.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

