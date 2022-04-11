Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $650,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 84 to CHF 85 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

NVS stock opened at $92.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $207.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.96.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

