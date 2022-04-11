Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 2nd

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 111,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 188,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

