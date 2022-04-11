BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 29th

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of BTZ opened at $12.33 on Monday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $15.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 230,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 18,499 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,514,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,941,000 after purchasing an additional 64,273 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

